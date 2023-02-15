Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Calmer wind speeds and warmer temperatures coming soon

While winds are not going to be as severe as Monday, breezy conditions are likely to stick around as warmer temps come for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Isolated light snow showers have developed this afternoon north and east of Phoenix, which may impact travel conditions and produce minimal to no accumulations.

Widespread freezing temperatures are likely Thursday morning under clear skies.

Breezy east winds will develop Friday morning, which could lead to minor impacts.

High pressure will build across the intermountain West the next few days, resulting in a warming trend and a possible return to above normal temperatures by Saturday.

Thereafter, uncertainty in the forecast increases, though temperatures are generally expected to remain within a few degrees of seasonal normals.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

