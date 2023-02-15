Family loses home in fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A single-family home and an RV were found caught in flames in the Foothills.

On Tuesday, February 14 around 7:45 p.m., Rural Metro responded to a report of a fire in the area of Foothills Blvd and 51st Ln.

Rural Metro said they found the home and an additional RV on fire that was also endangering other homes in the neighborhood.

The people inside the home were able to escape before Rural Metro arrived and their crews quickly extinguished the fire.

Rural Metro said the fire was extinguished and contained to the original property, Red Cross was also called to assist the homeowners.

However, one firefighter had a minor injury but there were no other injuries reported.

Unfortunately, the family lost everything said Rural Metro.

If you would like to help out the family, you can donate HERE.