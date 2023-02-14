Sonora students recognized for their drawings in Binational Clean Air Calendar

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora students were recognized for their drawings that illustrated the 2023 Binational Clean Air Calendar.

The Binational Health and Environment Council San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, and Yuma County, Arizona was sponsored by the Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. and recognized the students for their creative work.

There was a ceremony, acknowledgments, and a motivational message from Jose Alberto Tirado Acosta, a law student from El Golfo de Santa Clara who is the Athlete dedicating this edition, said the press release.

Local leaders also assisted with the recognitions presentation to the following students:

Marian Regina Villegas Avilés, Instituto Kino, February

Laily Zoe Cabanillas Escobedo, Primaria Vicente Guerrero, April

Assul Antona Castillo, Instituto Kino, June

Monserrat Raygoza Russo, Secundaria 22, August

Diana Arlethet Villa Castro, Instituto Kino, October

Karol Marian Ceniceros Santos, Colegio Bilingüe San Luis, December

Camila Casillas Mancillas, Secundaria 22, Cover