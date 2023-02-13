Skip to Content
More than 40 years in public safety, Mike Erfert retires

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After more than 40 years working in Yuma public safety, Yuma's Fire Department Public Information Officer signs off.

Mike Erfert worked for the police department for 26 years and the last 17 years with the fire department.

He said that the best part of his job was to inform the public about all the good work firefighters do every day.

"I won't be going away, I'll be still active in different community things but it has been an incredible honor to work with and serving the citizens of the Yuma community," said Mike Erfert, Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Mike Erfert's official last day is Thursday, February 16.

Abraham Retana

