First Lady Jill Biden visits Mesa to discuss education

MESA, Ariz. (NBC) - First Lady Jill Biden visited Mesa Community College, in Arizona, to highlight how affordable community college programs are to students.

First Lady Jill Biden is on the road Monday to promote higher education.

The First Lady traveled to Mesa, Arizona to speak to students at Mesa Community College.

Dr. Biden joined Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and other leaders to speak about the importance of higher education.

And to lend her support to the Mesa college promise which offers free tuition to many students in the City of Mesa.

She also reiterated President Biden's State of the Union message that community colleges provide the "best career training in America."