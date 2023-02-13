Skip to Content
today at 6:40 PM
Published 6:58 PM

Avenue C and 18th Street set to undergo changes

Yuma City Council to begin the process of road updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The addition of several safety features such as crosswalks and traffic lights to address traffic and accident concerns have been heard by the city of Yuma and is being addressed.

Nuanced updated features include closer traffic lights, illuminated crosswalks at night, and renovations to a nearby pedestrian ramp.

The cost to install a traffic light at the intersection is to be determined.

With a traffic light being one of the utmost concerns to fix traffic issues, no safety measure trumps another.

"There isn't one critical element of this. It's just a matter of bringing it up to current standards," said Dave Wostenberg, a City of Yuma engineer.

Construction is estimated to take four months to complete.

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

