VIDEO: California Tesla driver suspect pleads not guilty

SAN MATEO, Calif. (NBC) - A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving his Tesla off of a cliff at Devils Slide in California pleaded not guilty yesterday.

Investigators say Dharmesh Patel drove his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff on a California bay area highway just after the New Year.

Patel entered his plea yesterday in California.

The Pasadena doctor, his wife, and two young children survived the crash but were seriously injured.

A District Attorney charged Patel with three counts of attempted murder, adding causing bodily harm and domestic violence based on eyewitness accounts and statements his wife made to the paramedics.

Traffic video also shows the car turning off the road toward the cliff.

The judge also issued Patel a no-harassment order with his family.

If convicted, he could get life in prison.