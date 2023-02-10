Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 11:45 AM
Published 11:57 AM

Quechan Casino celebrates 14th anniversary

Abraham Retana

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local casino is getting ready for a big celebration.

The Quechan Casino will celebrate its 14th anniversary.

The festivities are kicking off on Sunday, February 12 with the NFL's big game and two major concerts next week.

"We are very happy to offer two fantastic shows for entertainment lined up. we have country superstar Dustin Lynch on Thursday one of the top artists of 2022 so we're happy to have him here celebrating our anniversary and on Friday we have regional Hispanic Los 2 Carnales," said Quechan Casino Executive Director Kyle Gawhorp.

To wrap up the weeklong celebration, the casino will have a car-racing giveaway on Saturday, February 19 with the chance to win a 2023 car.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content