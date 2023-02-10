Quechan Casino celebrates 14th anniversary

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local casino is getting ready for a big celebration.

The Quechan Casino will celebrate its 14th anniversary.

The festivities are kicking off on Sunday, February 12 with the NFL's big game and two major concerts next week.

"We are very happy to offer two fantastic shows for entertainment lined up. we have country superstar Dustin Lynch on Thursday one of the top artists of 2022 so we're happy to have him here celebrating our anniversary and on Friday we have regional Hispanic Los 2 Carnales," said Quechan Casino Executive Director Kyle Gawhorp.

To wrap up the weeklong celebration, the casino will have a car-racing giveaway on Saturday, February 19 with the chance to win a 2023 car.