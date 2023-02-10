Holtville hosts Carrot Festival and Parade

The 76th Annual Holtville Carrot Festival is open from February 3, 9-12

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Carrot Festival is having many fun activities happening this weekend including a street fair and a parade.

This year's parade theme is "Carrotopia" and "Where Anybunny can be Anything," and the parade will take place on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

The route for the parade will be west on Fifth Street from Maple to Cedar.

While the carnival is open from February 9-12.

There will be a free kickoff concert for the festival on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. on the corner of Holt and 5th with a live performance from the band, "Pure Majik."

Here is the full schedule from the Holtville Chamber of Commerce HERE.