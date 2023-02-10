Skip to Content
Attorney’s Office announces immigration enforcement numbers

ARIZONA (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Attorney's Office said almost 1,500 people were criminally charged for entering or re-entering our country.

The numbers are from the Yuma and Tucson sectors from October to December of 2022.

The Attorney's Office said it also filed 26 cases against alleged human smugglers in Arizona.

They said three cases involved underage alleged smugglers who they believe are often recruited over social media.

This time period saw some of the highest numbers of migrant crossings we've ever seen in the Yuma sector.

But as of now, migrant crossings have slowed down in our area and could go up again once Title 42 goes away in May.

