today at 4:42 PM
Migrant crossing slowdown in Yuma continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - There are signs of a migrant crossing slowdown in Yuma.

The area just north of the Cocopah Reservation saw over one thousand migrants a day in December.

Early Thursday morning however not one migrant was seen at that spot.

In his State of the Union speech, President Biden touted his efforts to make more migrants eligible for Title 42 expulsions.

As the move has led to a 60% decrease in local border crossings locally.

But also called for bipartisan immigration reform from congress.

Made more urgent by Title 42’s new end date in May.

"Unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97% as a consequence of that. But American border problems won’t be fixed until congress acts," said President Biden.

Oral arguments in the Title 42 Supreme Court case are still set for March 1.

Even though the policy is set to end on May 11.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

