Skip to Content
California News

Two dozen pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Cal Poly Humboldt University

By ,
today at 6:00 AM
Published 6:07 AM

ARCATA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nearly two dozen protesters were arrested at Cal Poly Humboldt University on Tuesday.

A massive multi-agency law enforcement sweep was done at the university to remove protesters who had been occuplying the campus for over a week.

Law enforcment cleared several buildings and arrested at least 25 people without incident.

Those arrested face a range of different charges depending on individual circumstances, including unlawful assembly, vandalism, conspiracy, and assault of police officers.

No injuries were reported.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content