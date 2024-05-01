Two dozen pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Cal Poly Humboldt University
ARCATA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nearly two dozen protesters were arrested at Cal Poly Humboldt University on Tuesday.
A massive multi-agency law enforcement sweep was done at the university to remove protesters who had been occuplying the campus for over a week.
Law enforcment cleared several buildings and arrested at least 25 people without incident.
Those arrested face a range of different charges depending on individual circumstances, including unlawful assembly, vandalism, conspiracy, and assault of police officers.
No injuries were reported.