Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) said one man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from someone at gunpoint.

Officers said they responded to Imperial Avenue and D Street across from the Post Office Wednesday evening.

They discovered a white Ford Mustang in the middle of the road, which the car had previously been stolen about a block away in the parking lot of 475 W. Main St.

According to BPD, allegedly, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to get out of his vehicle while he was in the parking lot.

The victim exited the vehicle, and the driver drove away with the white Ford Mustang..

Officers said the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Deputies chased the suspect down and that he was speeding.

The suspect drove into a fence at the Barbara Worth Junior High campus.

Eventually, police found the 28-year-old suspect nearby who is now facing multiple felony charges including robbery and carjacking.

The suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail without bail because he violated his probation.

