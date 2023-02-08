El Centro man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs.

The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California.

The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in the morning on Wednesday.

“The units responded to advice that there was heavy smoke coming from the house... large smoke... prompted the activation of the second alarm... do to the potential of it spreading to neighbor trailers," said Hector Garcia, Imperial County Fire Department Battalion Chief.

The owner of the house said she woke up to the flames and ran out.

Unfortunately, her husband who was in his early 80s and two canines lost their lives.

“Initial units got reports of an individual trapped inside the facility unit. Unfortunately the structure was too compromised to make access into it," continued Garcia.

A neighbor who did not want to be on camera said her windows were blown out and her home was full of smoke.

The home is a total loss, the fire did not spread to other homes in the area.

Firefighters are still not sure what caused the fire.