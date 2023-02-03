FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very nice weekend on the way along with clear skies to start the new week

Cloudy skies throughout the day on Friday, but much more pleasant conditions are coming soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure building over the intermountain west will yield above normal temperatures through the weekend.

A weak system on Monday will bring slightly below normal temperatures to start the week along with some breezy conditions.

After this storm moves through the region, near normal temperatures will likely prevail through the end of the week.