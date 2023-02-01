Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful conditions ahead as we head toward the weekend

KYMA

More clear skies and warmer temps are on the way to round out the week in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As high pressure builds over the area through the upcoming weekend, tranquil weather and above normal temperatures can be expected.

A passing weather disturbance early next week will result in cooler temperatures and potentially some increased winds, however, precipitation potential is likely to remain very low.

