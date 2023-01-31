Skip to Content
January 31, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions ahead for the area heading towards the weekend

Following cloudy and rainy conditions for the Desert Southwest, clear skies and very nice temperatures are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will continue to produce unsettled weather conditions through this evening with much cooler than normal temperatures.

Thereafter, mainly tranquil weather along with warming temperatures can be expected through the weekend as strong high pressure builds over the region.

Luis Lopez

