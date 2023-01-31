Body found in canal on Avenue 3E

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police found the body of a man who drowned in a canal.

Officers made the discovery Monday afternoon near County 13th Street and Avenue 3E.

Right now the Yuma Police Department (YPD) is not looking into this as a homicide case.

"Officers went out there, they retreated the body from the canal. At the time right now we have no signs of foul play but again it's still an ongoing investigation, other things have to look into but at this time we don't see any signs of foul play," said YPD Public Information Officer Lori Franklin.

Police still have not identified this man.

If you have any information, call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.