Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

Yuma County Deputies said the shooting disturbance happened early Friday morning in the area of 5th Street and Vaughn Avenue.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

There has been no word on his condition and deputies said this case is still under investigation.

There have been other shootings in the area in the last several months.

If you have information about this case, you can contact Yuma County Sheriff's Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.