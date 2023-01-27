Skip to Content
By
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:43 PM

House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave

Abraham Retana

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to the fire after 5 a.m. Friday morning and it took firefighters about 40 minutes to control the fire.

YFD said they stayed at the scene for several hours to extinguish flare-ups and hot spots.

According to YFD, the fire was found in a bedroom and all four occupants in the house were able to safely evacuate.

However, one individual went back inside the house for a short time and received some smoke inhalation and burn injuries and was treated and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center said YFD.

Two dogs were at the residence but one of them has not been found said YFD.

YFD said the home was severely damaged with the roof collapsing, the cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

City of Yuma Fire Department
Faith Rodriquez

Abraham Retana

