today at 11:40 AM
Published 11:45 AM

Kate Campa Dance Invitational hosts 80’s dance showcase on Saturday

AdvoKate Foundation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AdvoKate Foundation will host an 80's dance showcase on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The dance will have a featured special guest artist, Monica Ramirez.

Tickets are $15 and are available online at advokate-foundation-inc-t.simpletix.com.

The event will be at the Yuma High School Snider Auditorium located at 400 South 6th Avenue.

Local high school performing dance groups and local dance studio performing groups will also be at the event.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

