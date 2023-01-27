Kate Campa Dance Invitational hosts 80’s dance showcase on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AdvoKate Foundation will host an 80's dance showcase on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The dance will have a featured special guest artist, Monica Ramirez.

Tickets are $15 and are available online at advokate-foundation-inc-t.simpletix.com.

The event will be at the Yuma High School Snider Auditorium located at 400 South 6th Avenue.

Local high school performing dance groups and local dance studio performing groups will also be at the event.