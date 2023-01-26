Mayor of Yuma hosts community conversations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mayor of Yuma invites residents to engage in Community Conversations with him throughout 2023 and today was the first event.

It's a series of five meetings held across various neighborhoods.

The goal is for Yuma residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions and voice their concerns.

Today's meeting took place at the Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center and about 15 people attended.

Mayor Nicholls mentioned a quicker way to report problems in the city is by downloading the 'Yuma Click and Fix app' and uploading a picture.

"And then in the app...select that picture and it'll use the geotag of the picture to identify the location and the city and then it tells you to type in what the issue is and then select which department that should go to and then right when you hit send... it goes to that department," said Mayor Doug Nicholls.

Mayor said the purpose of the app is to add more ways to reach out to the city so they can take care of business for residents.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, February 16.