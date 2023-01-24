Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant, dry, yet still breezy week ahead

While temps are expected to remain pleasant, more windy conditions are also on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least the next 7 days, with cold mornings continuing as early morning low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A passing weather disturbance will bring breezy to locally windy conditions on Thursday, mainly across southeast California.

