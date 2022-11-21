Crane Middle School lockdown drill tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Middle School is preparing for a drill tomorrow.

The reunification drill will allow students to be reunited with their families after being evacuated from their school.

This is to prepare for any possible emergencies like a natural disaster or some other type of school crisis.

Parents will need to have an I.D. of their student in order to pick them up.

The drill is only for parents who opted in.

Again this will just be a drill, only at Crane Middle School but we wanted to let you know in case you see any activity around Crane Middle School tomorrow morning.