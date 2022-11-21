Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:48 PM

Crane Middle School lockdown drill tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Middle School is preparing for a drill tomorrow.

The reunification drill will allow students to be reunited with their families after being evacuated from their school.

This is to prepare for any possible emergencies like a natural disaster or some other type of school crisis.

Parents will need to have an I.D. of their student in order to pick them up.

The drill is only for parents who opted in.

Again this will just be a drill, only at Crane Middle School but we wanted to let you know in case you see any activity around Crane Middle School tomorrow morning.

Article Topic Follows: News

KYMA News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content