Cibola High School student artwork chosen for balloon festival in Yuma

The 32nd Annual Colorado River Balloon Festival has a new logo created by a Cibola student

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Cibola High School student won the artwork competition for the Colorado River Balloon Festival which is the current official logo for the event.

Katelynn Lugo's artwork will be used to promote the 32nd Annual Colorado River Balloon Festival and is this year's official logo.

“Katelynn is a wonderful student. She exudes creativity with each piece of art she creates,” CHS ceramics teacher Holly Hendrick said. “Katelynn loves art and it shows in her enthusiasm each day as she works on solving visual problems in our classroom. She is a joy to have in class and I am very proud to be her teacher.”

The artwork competition is held each year by the Colorado River Balloon Festival and the winner receives $400 for their submission says the press release.

The Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by the Caballeros de Yuma will run from Nov. 18-20.