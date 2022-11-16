Hot air balloons return to Yuma this weekend

32nd Annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival returns Nov. 18-20

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Caballeros de Yuma, Inc. presents a weekend-long balloon festival from November 18-20.

The 32nd Annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival presents colorful hot air balloons that launch into our Yuma skies.

This upcoming weekend's festival will be filled with events of balloon launches, balloon rides, food, entertainment, etc.

These events will mainly be held at the West Wetlands Park and the Ray Kroc/Desert Sun Stadium in Yuma.

Admission to morning launches at the West Wetlands Park on Saturday and Sunday mornings are canned food donations says the website.

And the public entrance to West Wetlands park is from 12th Avenue.

AEA Federal Credit Union's Balloon Glow will be at the Ray Kroc/Desert Sun Stadium on Saturday and Sunday evenings, also accepting canned food donations as admission.

Here is the full schedule for this weekend: