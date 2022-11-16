Special Olympics ‘breakfast with champions’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Special Olympics hosted a very special fundraiser today.

The 6th annual "Breakfast with Champions" gives athletes the opportunity to share their experience being part of the Special Olympics.

Today's proceeds will go towards programs in the Yuma community.

"A lot of purposes for this event obviously raising money is a big one but also gives the opportunity to show the community what special Olympics is all about, we have our athletes come and share their stories and let the people understand what it is to be an athlete and why our work is so important," says Special Olympics Arizona Chief of Operations Laura Forsell.

More than 21,000 athletes benefit from the Special Olympics statewide.