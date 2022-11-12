Skip to Content
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s

Court Zeppernick

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.

At the same time, Terri Spitz, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association, spoke on the events efforts.

"We've gathered here today to raise money and awareness for this terrible disease. We have 150,000 people in Arizona alone. We have 257,000+ unpaid caregivers in the state. So, it's so important that people understand what Alzheimer's is and know the education in the state. This is a big party to raise money and awareness for this disease."

Overall, the walk was between one-to-three miles.

The event also provided a promise garden flower that allows participants to pick which color represents how Alzheimer’s affected their lives.

Finally, the event’s fundraising goal is $50,000 with all proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

