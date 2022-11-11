Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected to U.S. Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Associated Press has declared Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) the winner of the U.S. Senate race in Arizona.

After the AP, CNN, and NBC called Arizona’s United States Senate race in favor of Senator Mark Kelly, Kelly released the following statement:

“Thank you to the people of Arizona for re-electing me to the United States Senate. From day one, this campaign has been about the many Arizonans - Democrats, Independents, and Republicans - who believe in working together to tackle the significant challenges we face. That’s exactly what I’ve done in my first two years in office and what I will continue to do for as long as I’m there. It’s been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona’s Senator. I’m humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work.”

Senator Kelly will give victory remarks with supporters Saturday at 10 a.m. in Phoenix.