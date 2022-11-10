MCAS Yuma celebrates Marine Corps 247th birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma celebrated the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps.

As a tradition, there was a cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant.

A piece of cake is passed from the oldest to the youngest marine.

It signifies the passing of tradition from one generation to the next.

As far as the pageant, it's the first time they do it since 2019 due to COVID.

One marine we spoke to tells us why this is so important to him.

“I’ve spent my whole adult life in the Marine Corps. So it is a proud tradition. It’s my second family. You have the family you’re born to and the family you’re sworn to and so it’s very important to me to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday with my Marine Corps family." stated MCAS Yuma Provost Marshal Maj. Orlando Higgins.

MCAS Yuma says it's excited to be able to return to its traditions.

From all of us at News 11, 13 On Your Side, Fox 9, happy birthday and thank you for your service.