Chicanos Por La Causa opens new office in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Non-profit organization Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) opens up an office in San Luis, Arizona.

The CPLC office offers important services to the Yuma, San Luis, and Somerton communities.

Such services include resource navigation, accredited immigration services, emergency and utility assistance, housing counseling, financial literacy, and early childhood education at the Arizona-Mexico border says the press release.

The new office had its grand opening ceremony on November 10, 2022.

The ceremony had music from the San Luis High School Mariachi Band and statements from elected officials, community leaders, CPLC leadership, and other partners, says the press release.

“Chicanos Por La Causa has a longstanding history of supporting the communities of Yuma County for more than 40 years. We are intentional in our efforts to bring additional resources and wraparound services from social services to education and economic development opportunities to empower lives and meet the growing needs of the people we serve,” said David Adame, President & CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa. “We look forward to welcoming individuals, families and partners to our new San Luis office to offer the comprehensive assistance to live and thrive in our border communities.”

Chicanos Por La Causa says their new location will begin offering their services on Monday, November 14, 2022 and will be open to the public.

The new office is located at 1938 W. César Chávez Blvd., Suite 1A., San Luis, AZ 85349 and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.