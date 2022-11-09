Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Share Your Holiday" with those in need in our community on November 10 by donating a turkey.

It's all part of our annual "Share Your Holiday" turkey drive.

We will be collecting your donations at all Walmart locations in Yuma County, including those in the City of Yuma, as well as the Foothills and San Luis.

"We need everything desserts. Everything for Thanksgiving dinner. We do approximately 1,500 meals each day we're doing 500 meals for home delivery each day for elderly that can't go out." stated Crossroads Mission Community Affairs Director Barbara Rochester.

Say hi to us at the Walmart on Pacific Avenue from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also drop by any other Walmart in Yuma County.

Again we are collecting turkeys, cash, and non-perishable food items.

We hope to see you there!