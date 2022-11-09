Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:26 PM
Published 5:35 PM

Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Share Your Holiday" with those in need in our community on November 10 by donating a turkey.

It's all part of our annual "Share Your Holiday" turkey drive.

We will be collecting your donations at all Walmart locations in Yuma County, including those in the City of Yuma, as well as the Foothills and San Luis.

"We need everything desserts. Everything for Thanksgiving dinner. We do approximately 1,500 meals each day we're doing 500 meals for home delivery each day for elderly that can't go out." stated Crossroads Mission Community Affairs Director Barbara Rochester.

Say hi to us at the Walmart on Pacific Avenue from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also drop by any other Walmart in Yuma County.

Again we are collecting turkeys, cash, and non-perishable food items.

We hope to see you there!

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content