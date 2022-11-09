AZCA tree lighting event this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local organization is bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in Yuma.

Arizona's Children Association (AZCA) is doing a tree lighting and "change for children" event at the Yuma Palms.

There will be dance performers and fun for the entire family.

"First of all it's going to be a lot of fun bring your kids. we'll have a festival a train and dance performances from fuego dance studio and dancers workshop. It's going to be very fun for your family but it's a great way to teach your children some philanthropy by bringing down their change." stated AZCA Development Director Carri Tatar.

So don't forget to bring your spare change and donate it.

The event is this Saturday, November 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Yuma Palms.