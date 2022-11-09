ADOR looking for military members owed unclaimed property

A program seeking military personnel who have unclaimed property or funds

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) is looking for military members with unclaimed property or funds in their names when they were stationed in Arizona.

ADOR's Unclaimed Property program says they found more than 24,009 military personnel with last known Arizona addresses, some dating back to over 30 years.

The properties total $7 million and the largest property due to one owner being $217,187 said ADOR.

Such Arizona addresses are from Camp Navajo Army Base, Fort Huachuca Army Base, Luke Air Force Base, Tucson’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Yuma Proving Ground Army Base, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

ADOR says they routinely send a notice to the last known address of military members with large properties and to contact ADOR's unclaimed property unit to claim what they're owed.

"Unclaimed property generally consists of money due to an individual from sources like old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits, and dormant safe deposit boxes. Often, the company holding the funds has an outdated or the wrong forwarding address for the customer, and in some cases, a person passes away with no family members aware of the assets. Most accounts are turned over to the state after several years of inactivity." the ADOR press release stated.

You can visit MissingMoney.com to learn if you have unclaimed property owed to you. Then if the search returns results, you can submit a claim form, says ADOR.

According to ADOR, claimants will need a valid photo ID, documentation linking them to the owner’s last known address, and documentation demonstrating a legal right to claim any property listed in another name.

For more information, you can visit azdor.gov and then click on the Unclaimed Property tab.