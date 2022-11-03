YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases

Yuma Police Department asks for more information on two unsolved cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) brought up two unsolved homicide cases on social media asking the community for any information.

Two of these homicide cases are from 2022 and 2021.

The first homicide case is on Virginia Pena where the 39-year-old woman was shot in a tan GMC Yukon and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

YPD said they responded to a report of shots being fired on Sunday, July 17, 2022, around 2:50 a.m. in the area of 9th Street and Avenue A.

According to YPD, the GMC Yukon had four female occupants and were traveling around the area of 1st Street and 15th Avenue when a dark-colored pickup truck fired several rounds at the Yukon.

The Yukon stopped at 9th Street and Avenue A and called for assistance said YPD.

The second homicide case is on Domingo Flores-Delgado where the 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

YPD mentioned they responded to a report of shots being fired on Thursday, February 17, 2021, around 6:04 p.m. in the area of South Magnolia Avenue.

According to YPD, they found the 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures until the Yuma Fire Department took over.

YPD said they transported the victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with information on these cases to contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to stay anonymous.