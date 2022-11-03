Early voting opportunities and poll locations for local voters

Important voting information for Yuma County and Imperial County voters

(KYMA, KECY) - General Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, and here are polling locations you can cast your vote in Yuma County and Imperial County.

Early voting ends for Yuma County voters on Friday, November 4.

Here are early voting drop box locations in Yuma County:

Yuma County Recorder's Office - 102 S. Main Street, Yuma, AZ

- 102 S. Main Street, Yuma, AZ Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ

- 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ Foothills Library - 13226 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma, AZ

- 13226 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma, AZ San Luis Library - 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ

- 1075 N. 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ Somerton Library - Canal Street, Somerton, AZ

- Canal Street, Somerton, AZ Wellton Library - 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton, AZ

The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 8 and the election day locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Yuma County.

Here are the election day locations to vote at in Yuma County:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Career Center - 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ

- 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ Yuma Main Library - 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ

- 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ Yuma Civic Center - 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ

- 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ Arizona Western College Conference Center - 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma, AZ

- 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma, AZ St. John Neumann Catholic Church - 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ

- 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma, AZ AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center - 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton, AZ

- 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton, AZ Somerton Community Center - 805 W. Main Street, Somerton, AZ

- 805 W. Main Street, Somerton, AZ Cesar Chavez Cultural Center - 1015 N. Main Street, San Luis, AZ

Early voting in person ends Monday, November 7 for Imperial County voters.

Here are early voting drop box locations in Imperial County:

Brawley City Hall - 400 Main St., Brawley, CA

- 400 Main St., Brawley, CA Calexico City Hall - 608 Heber Ave., Calexico, CA

- 608 Heber Ave., Calexico, CA Calipatria City Hall - 125 Park St., Calipatria, CA

- 125 Park St., Calipatria, CA Holtville City Hall - 121 W. 5th St., Holtville, CA

- 121 W. 5th St., Holtville, CA Imperial City Hall - 400 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA

- 400 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial, CA Westmorland City Hall - 355 S. Center St., Westmorland, CA

- 355 S. Center St., Westmorland, CA County Administration Center - 940 W. Main St., El Centro, CA. West Parking Lot (Drive-Up) or East entrance

The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 8 and the Public Health Department Training Center (935 Broadway, East Entrance, El Centro, CA) will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is the link to find election polling locations in Imperial County for election day.