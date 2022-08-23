Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals.

The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue.

YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information and call the department for any verification.

The Yuma Police Department does not make any phone calls for money collection, they don't request credit card information or give warrant information over the phone.