Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:02 PM

Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam

Yuma Police Department / MGN

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals.

The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue.

YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information and call the department for any verification.

The Yuma Police Department does not make any phone calls for money collection, they don't request credit card information or give warrant information over the phone.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content