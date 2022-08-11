Disney tops Netflix in subscribers

(CNN) - Disney is known as 'the happiest place on earth'- and apparently it's a pretty happy place in the world of streaming too.

Disney plus added 14 point four million subscribers during the third fiscal quarter. Between all the Disney streaming services-- that's Disney plus, of course, along with HULU and ESPN plus.

That brings the grand total to 221 million total subscribers-- beating Netflix-- and wall street analysts’ expectations. Disney continues to heavily spend on streaming — with more than one billion dollars in Q3.