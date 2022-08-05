Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:10 PM

Dark chocolate pudding

Chef Lucy teaches us how to make dark chocolate pudding

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -

INGREDIENTS
1 cup canned coconut milk, full-fat, unsweetened
3 ½ oz extra dark chocolate, broken into pieces (I use Lindt 90%)
¼ cup the stevia
1 Tbsp Instant Coffee
1 Tsp Cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium pot, heat the coconut milk, chocolate pieces and sweetener over medium heat, stirring until the chocolate is melted. This should take 1-2 minutes.
Turn the heat off and whisk the mixture with a hand whisk until very smooth.
Pour the mixture into a spouted measuring cup, then pour it into five (4 oz) ramekins or dessert cups.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, and preferably overnight, before serving

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content