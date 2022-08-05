Dark chocolate pudding
Chef Lucy teaches us how to make dark chocolate pudding
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -
INGREDIENTS
1 cup canned coconut milk, full-fat, unsweetened
3 ½ oz extra dark chocolate, broken into pieces (I use Lindt 90%)
¼ cup the stevia
1 Tbsp Instant Coffee
1 Tsp Cinnamon
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium pot, heat the coconut milk, chocolate pieces and sweetener over medium heat, stirring until the chocolate is melted. This should take 1-2 minutes.
Turn the heat off and whisk the mixture with a hand whisk until very smooth.
Pour the mixture into a spouted measuring cup, then pour it into five (4 oz) ramekins or dessert cups.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, and preferably overnight, before serving