Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California.

Carter Weekley was last seen in the Southeastern area of El Centro and was wearing all black clothing and a necklace with a star on it.

If you have any information on any sightings of Weekley or you have seen him, please contact the Imperial County Sheriff's Office at (442) 265-2021 or your local law enforcement agency.