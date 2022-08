YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents rescued a migrant from drowning in a canal.

A migrant was seen attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. through the All-American Canal on Monday.

The canal's currents overpowered the migrant and agents used a rescue disc to pull him to the side.

The migrant was processed after agents determined he did not need medical attention.