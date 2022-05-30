Skip to Content
today at 6:45 AM
Published 7:18 AM

Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested for a DUI

NAPA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband was arrested for driving under the influence in California Saturday night.

Paul Pelosi was pulled over in Napa County just before midnight and charged with two misdemeanors.

He was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher.

Pelosi was released on a $5,000 bail Sunday morning.

His wife, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was on the east coast at the time and her office says she has no comment, calling it a "private matter."

