Migrants say Title 42 will not stop them from seeking asylum in the United States

Some migrants are claiming they're waiting a long time to be apprehended by Border Patrol

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Immigrants continue to arrive at Yuma's border despite Title 42 remaining in place.

One migrant group claimed to have crossed into the United States near County 14th Street on Thursday night.

By morning they had walked nearly two miles north in search of law enforcement, gathering between County 12th and 11th Street.

Many were thirsty and drinking out of the nearby canal, also washing themselves and their clothes in it.

One migrant we spoke to said he came from Peru to lift his family out of poverty.

He says they know Title 42 which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away because of the pandemic was extended but believes many migrants will still continue to come.

“Sincerely during the trip, I asked myself several questions," Kevin Antonio-Medina said. "I don’t know, supposedly that law was going to be lifted on the 23rd. But they had commented that it has been extended, but many people continued with their dream.”

The most recent Border Patrol statistics for the month of April show only 6% of apprehensions in the Yuma Sector turned into Title 42 expulsions.

Well below the border-wide average, which is 46%.