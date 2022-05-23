Skip to Content
Military Matters: U.S. Navy Seaman Terrhyia Payne

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Navy Seaman Terrhyia Payne, who is a information systems technician for Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

She has been serving for two years and assists service members by creating internet protocol router accounts.

Alongside that, she also programs radios to ensure squads on base can work efficiently.

Payne says she joined the Navy because her family members are in the armed services.

She likes to read books and listen to music.

