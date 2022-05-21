Yuma County Democratic Party canvases in local neighborhood

Volunteers gathered to gain signatures for petitions and simply reminded people of upcoming elections - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Democratic Party was knocking on the doors of local homes earlier Saturday.

Volunteers with the party went around a local neighborhood near Gateway Drive and 16th Street.

Their goal was to gain signatures for petitions and sign people up to be on the early voting list, along with reminding people of upcoming mid-term elections for this year.

Democratic officials also spoke at the event, such as state representative Brian Fernandez, and even Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs.

Chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party Xanthe Bullard says it was important to see the representation present.

“It’s a pleasure for us as always to have the secretary and our legislator because they do represent all of Arizona and they prove that by coming out to our communities even though you know they’re in Phoenix all the time, they make the drive down here, they’re out doing community events they’re actually you know, doing work down here too,” Bullard said.

The next set of elections for isn’t too far off, as mid-terms will begin this November.