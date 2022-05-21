Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:59 AM
Published 1:35 PM

Yuma County Democratic Party canvases in local neighborhood

Luis Lopez

Volunteers gathered to gain signatures for petitions and simply reminded people of upcoming elections - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Democratic Party was knocking on the doors of local homes earlier Saturday.

Volunteers with the party went around a local neighborhood near Gateway Drive and 16th Street.

Their goal was to gain signatures for petitions and sign people up to be on the early voting list, along with reminding people of upcoming mid-term elections for this year.

Democratic officials also spoke at the event, such as state representative Brian Fernandez, and even Arizona Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs.

Chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party Xanthe Bullard says it was important to see the representation present.

“It’s a pleasure for us as always to have the secretary and our legislator because they do represent all of Arizona and they prove that by coming out to our communities even though you know they’re in Phoenix all the time, they make the drive down here, they’re out doing community events they’re actually you know, doing work down here too,” Bullard said.

The next set of elections for isn’t too far off, as mid-terms will begin this November.

News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content