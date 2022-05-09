Agents rescue migrant who was unable to walk in Jacumba Wilderness

OCOTILLO (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol says a dehydrated migrant who could not walk was rescued in the Jacumba Wilderness.

On May 7, at about 2:08 a.m., agents were notified of a person in distress who was unable to walk to Interstate 8.

Using their last known GPS coordinates, agents found the man about an hour later and six miles north of the U.S./ Mexico border.

The migrant was determined to not need any medical assistance and was later taken to El Centro Sector for processing.