Yuma Women’s Expo comes back for first time in two years

The event also was held in the Civic Center for the first time since 2011, and was something the community was happy to welcome back - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma women got a chance to attend a special event earlier this morning. The Yuma Women’s Expo was held at the Civic Center.

It was hosted by the American Business Women’s Association, or ABWA, Territorial Charter Chapter.

Over 1,000 people were in attendance to go check out local vendors and food trucks.

This is the first time the expo has been held in two years due to COVID-19, and according to ABWA member Darlene Firestone, was something the community was happy to welcome back.

“That was amazing and the fact that we were getting phone calls and saying is it true? We’re so excited and this is something that the community looks forward to every year and to tell them in the past couple years that we weren’t gonna have it it was devastating, so we’re back on track and next year it’s gonna be even bigger and better,” Firestone said.

This year also marks the first time the Expo has been held at the Civic Center since 2011.