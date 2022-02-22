Sinema discusses rising prices and border issues with local leaders

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema addressed her Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law that will better supply chain issues affecting Arizona

SONOITA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local roundtable with local businesses and community figures hosted by Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) addressed the senator's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

The purpose of this law is to better the efficiency of cross-border trade, competently manage the nationwide supply chain issues and lower prices.

“Arizona families and small businesses want to get back to normal, but are hurt from rising prices and empty store shelves. Our roundtable brought community leaders together to discuss how our bipartisan law invests in border infrastructure, improving supply chain challenges and lowering prices for Arizonans,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Government Operations and Border Management Subcommittee.

Throughout the meeting, Sinema and local business and border stakeholders spoke about Arizona's existing supply chain issues in connection to Land Ports of Entry and how the execution of her bipartisan infrastructure law will take some of the weight off of local communities.

Sen. Sinema guaranteed $3.85 billion in funding to modernize Land Ports of Entry in her bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

Around $600 million is expected to go to Douglas and San Luis project allowing Arizona to see immediate adjustments to border security, trade and rising prices.

Making this the biggest investment in highways and bridges in America's history, Sinema's infrastructure law permits $477 billion in new funding across the next five years for external transportation programs.

This includes $347.5 billion for highways and $37 billion for bridges.