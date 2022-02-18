San Diego man indicted for possession of homemade machine gun, fentanyl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from San Diego was indicted in a federal court after a search of his residence revealed his connection to illegal sales of firearms and possessing illegal drugs.

Gavin Michael Adcock's residence was searched by San Diego police with a warrant in July 2021.

Investigations discovered Adcock's mobile marketplace which offered gun sales without a license.

Police partnered with other bureaus to track Adcock's firearm activities where he sold illegally several guns between November 2021 and January 2022.

Many of these guns were "privately manufactured firearms," also known as ghost guns and one was a self-made machine gun.

Fentanyl pills were also discovered at the home.

“This case is a good example of the commitment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement

agency partners to combat the scourge of fentanyl and illegal firearm trafficking,” expressed U.S. Attorney Randy

Grossman.