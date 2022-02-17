CBP officers arrest man for possession of over $4M worth of illegal drugs

Officers discover hundreds of pounds of drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Phoenix was arrested for possessing nearly 880 pounds of meth and more than 100 pounds of fentanyl.

On Monday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers investigated an RV that was trying to cross the border through the Port of Lukeville.

An inspection of the vehicle had a K-9 team discover over 100 packages of illegal drugs hidden in an A/C unit.

The drugs were found to be a combination of meth and fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $4 million.

“Our CBP officers remain focused on their mission of protecting our nation’s borders and keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our communities," said Port Director Peter Bachelier.